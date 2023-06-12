Trump Vows '25 Retaliation After Biden Broke 'Seal'

Going after a presidential political opponent has consequences, says former President Donald Trump. And now, he says, the gloves will come off.

The "seal" for going after your political opposition as the U.S. president is broken, Trump vowed Monday as he heads to Miami for a Tuesday court appearance on an unprecedented federal indictment of a former commander in chief.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: "Now that the 'seal' is broken, in addition to closing the border & removing all of the 'criminal' elements that have illegally invaded our country, making America energy independent, & even dominant again, & immediately ending the war between Russia & Ukraine, I will appoint a real special 'prosecutor' to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!"

Trump defenders have been hailing his administration for not going to the level of prosecuting his political opponents, despite some suggestions otherwise with both former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and then-2020 presidential candidate Biden.

Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had found allegations of bribes with Ukraine as House Democrats sought myriad impeachment actions against then-President Trump.

Giuliani denounced special counsel Jack Smith's claim in a brief and harried news conference Friday announcing the first ever indictment of a former president, saying "there's one system of laws" and that "applies equally to everyone."

"Well, of course, that's the most ridiculous, idiotic statement to make on a day in which we find out that the Bidens took a $10 million bribe from a Ukrainian Mykola Zlochevsky, which I could have told you, you know, and did tell [the DOJ] three years ago," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"And they followed up on none of the evidence I gave them. They were hoping that people would disappear or die. It's extraordinary."

Giuliani added the Pittsburgh attorney general was looking into the case before it was taken away from him by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, who gave it to the "U.S. attorney in Delaware, who didn't do a thing about it."