Trump in S.C.: We're Coming for Biden Like a Freight Train

Former President Donald Trump said he is going to have a big victory in the Republican South Carolina presidential primary Saturday, sending a signal to President Joe Biden that his campaign will be coming at him "like a freight train."

"We're going to have a gigantic victory here in South Carolina," Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, told a raucous crowd Friday at a rally at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina. "We're going to show crooked Joe Biden and the radical left Democrats that we are coming like a freight train in November."

Trump then took aim at his lone remaining opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was the U.N. ambassador in the first year of his administration. The FiveThirtyEight average of polling shows Trump with a 63.6% to 32.9% lead over Haley, who maintains she will stay in the race regardless of Saturday's outcome.

"Nikki [has] actually gone very far left," Trump said. "She's very rude. Do you notice that? But she's very rude. Because of her Democrat donors, she's working for Democrat donors, and all she's trying to do is inflict pain on us so they can win in November. We're not going to let that happen.

"And she's not really attacking me. She's really attacking the Republican Party, and that's not a good thing to do. So, a vote for Nikki Haley tomorrow is a vote for Joe Biden this November. That's all you're doing is you're voting for crooked Joe Biden.

"To vote for Trump is a vote to fire crooked Joe and put America first and make America great again. The reason they're fighting so hard for Nikki is that the radical left Democrats want Nikki Haley because they know she's easy to beat and all the polls are showing that she is the easiest one to beat."

Trump also said there was only one reason he chose Haley to be his U.N. ambassador.

"I gave her the job at the United Nations 90% for one reason: because I wanted that man Henry McMaster and, maybe more importantly, his wife, Peggy, to be the governor and first lady of the great state of South Carolina. And they have been unbelievable."

Trump stressed the importance of a large Republican turnout for the primary because voters are not required to register by party, meaning some Democrats who didn't vote in their party's presidential primary Feb. 3 — which Biden overwhelmingly won — can vote in the GOP primary Saturday.

"We're going to do great tomorrow, but it's really important to get out and vote because we want to send a signal to the real hardline people," Trump said. "The people that are destroying our country. Joe Biden. We've got to send them a signal that we're coming.

"So, get out tomorrow. If you don't feel well, don't worry about it. Get up. Get out. If your husband is not feeling good, just get him out of bed. Don't worry about it, he'll be OK. Get out and vote tomorrow. We're going to win this state and then we're going to tell crooked Joe Biden, You're fired. Get out of here. You're fired."