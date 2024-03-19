Trump Rolls in 4 States, Tightens Grip on GOP Nomination

Former President Donald Trump solidified his hold on the Republican nomination for November's election by winning presidential primaries in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio.

Decision Desk HQ called the states for Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, in Florida, Illinois and Ohio shortly after polls closed. It took a bit longer in Kansas, but Trump still won the state by a sizable advantage.

President Joe Biden was declared the winner in Kansas, Ohio, and Illinois. Florida Democrat Party leaders canceled the party's primary and submitted just Biden's name for the ballot, awarding him all of the state's delegates.

In Kansas, in what could be seen as a protest vote over Biden's position on the Israel-Hamas war, 8.5% of the vote went for "none of these candidates," second behind Biden (86.2%) with 27% of precincts reporting.

Trump fared best in his home state of Florida, where he had 81.0% of the vote with 85% of precincts reporting. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was next with 13.9% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got 3.7%.

In Ohio, with 45% of the precincts reporting, Trump had 78.5% of the vote, followed by Haley (15.6%) and DeSantis (3.1%). In Shelby County in west-central Ohio, Haley had an early lead and Vivek Ramaswamy was second, but trump rallied to lead the county with 48.0% of the vote, followed by Haley (30.0%) and Ramaswamy (12.4%).

In Illinois, Trump was at 78.1% of the vote with 20% of precincts reporting, followed by Haley (17.0%) and DeSantis (2.7%). The former president had 72.0% of the vote in Kansas with 24% of precincts reported, followed by Haley (18.7%) and "none of these candidates" at 5.8%

The only remaining presidential primary to be decided Tuesday was in Arizona.