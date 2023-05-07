Trump: Biden 'Illegally Unleashed' His 'Thugs' to Meddle in Election

Despite myriad judges having warned former President Donald Trump against posting photos of the prosecutors seeking to charge or jail him, Trump did just that again Sunday, boldly saying he's "fighting this group of thugs" in order to "save our country."

Trump added the allegation that 'crooked' President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland are behind it all, having "illegally unleashed" weaponized justice on Biden's political opposition.

"These are the prosecutors that Merrick Garland and Crooked Joe Biden have illegally unleashed on me in order to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday, which included a four-person collage of: New York Attorney General Letitia James; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis; and Biden DOJ special counsel Jack Smith.

"They don't want me to get the nomination, because they know I won twice, did much better the second time, and am also leading Biden big in the polls."

That phrase has been oft-repeated in Trump's Save America rallies when denouncing alleged 2020 election fraud.

Smith was assigned to investigate the 2020 presidential election challenge by Trump, including the events of Jan. 6 that was investigated by the Democrat-led House in the past Congress, but failed to bear fruit of promises to reveal evidence of incitement of insurrection – something the Senate voted against in an impeachment trial of the former president after he left office in a failed effort to ban him from running in 2024.

"How would like simultaneously fighting this group of thugs, radical left Marxists, racists, and lunatics?" Trump's statement continued. "But it's what I do make America great again, and save our country!"