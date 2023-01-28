Trump: Every Day Under Biden Is Like 'April Fool's Day'

Delivering his second speech in a day, former President Donald Trump denounced the unbelievable failures of President Joe Biden's administration over the past two-plus years.

"Every day is like April Fool's Day," Trump said in a speech Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, setting up his 2024 presidential campaign leadership team in a key early primary state.

The speech aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"They want to defund our police. It's not even believable," Trump said, resurfacing the Democrats' rally cry in the riot-filled 2020 presidential campaign that has led to a massive crime wave since.

"Every day in America has become April Fool's Day," Trump reiterated, ripping Hunter and Joe Biden for having stored classified documents in the garage of a home they shared, even amid the allegations of the "laptop from hell."

Trump ripped Biden on unwinding energy independence, leading to massive inflation and high energy costs after having created the "greatest economy in the history of America."

"And I will do it again, and it won't even be difficult," Trump said.

If elected in 2024, Trump vowed on the open border under Biden that he will impose criminal penalties on future presidents if illegal immigration were to go unchecked like it has since he left office January 2021.

Also, repeating a campaign promise made earlier this week, Trump said he will defund schools that attempt to indoctrinate our school children with "sick" sexual content or teach critical race theory in schools.

After defending New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status — which is under attack by Biden, who seeks to make South Carolina the first state primary in 2024 — Trump said he will work to keep South Carolina the "First in the South.

"There were people that wanted to move it, and I said, 'we're not moving it,'" Trump said of the South Carolina primary, which historically comes on Super Tuesday.

Speaking as a member of Trump's South Carolina leadership team, an animated Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., spoke forcefully in support of Trump.

"He did it once, and he can do it again," Graham said in a fiery defense of his political ally. "There are no Trump policies without President Donald Trump.

"You can talk about his policies, but you could not do what he did."

