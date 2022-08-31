Trump: 2020 Election 'Irrefutably Compromised, Rigged, and Stolen'

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to compliment whistleblowers for helping to expose "damage" done to "our nation," and again said the 2020 presidential election was "rigged."

Trump commented after reports that Timothy Thibault, a senior FBI agent under scrutiny for alleged political bias during the Hunter Biden laptop inquiry, had left the bureau.

"So now the con man Special Agent of the FBI has announced, right after getting caught RIGGING the 2020 Presidential Election (and many other things!), and getting blasted by his 'bosses,' that it would be a wonderful time for him to 'retire.' What damage he has done to our nation. Look at us, we have become strictly Third World!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to the many FBI & DOJ Whistleblowers who have flooded the offices of our Senators & Congressmen/women with really bad things to say about what is going on. This is the time, after many years of lawbreaking & unfairness, to clean things up. All things for a reason. DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!"

Trump followed those comments by saying, "The Election was Irrefutably Compromised, Rigged, and Stolen! The 'Laptop from Hell' is just additional proof. Our Country is going to hell! So now what?"

The former president then returned to Thibault's FBI exit, which reportedly included the agent being escorted out of the bureau's building.

"People that 'retire' from the FBI aren't perp walked out of the Headquarters Building on a hot, sunny afternoon in August, after being screamed at and ridiculed by his bosses. Like the Laptop, this was the FIRING FROM HELL!" Trump posted.

"Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!"



Trump also asked a question: "Whatever happened to NUCLEAR, a word that was leaked early on by the FBI/DOJ to the Fake News Media!"

Early Tuesday morning, Trump demanded either a new presidential election or "declare the rightful winner" from the 2020 race between himself and President Joe Biden after news reports about Thibault's departure from the FBI.

"The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI's FAKE description of the 'Laptop from Hell' to Facebook & the LameStream Media - & for MANY other reasons as well," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the 'score,' and will never accept Criminal Election Interference," the post continued. "The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!"