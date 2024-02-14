Report: CIA Had Foreign Intel Services Spy on 2016 Trump Team

The U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target advisers to Donald Trump long before the summer of 2016, according to a report.

"Multiple credible sources" told journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Alex Gutentag that the IC, including the CIA, asked fellow members of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance to follow Trump's associates and share the intelligence acquired.

The journalists said the sources were close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation.

The Five Eyes alliance consists of the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Tuesday report, via a Substack post, said new information fills many gaps in the understanding of the since-discredited Russia collusion hoax.

Special counsel John Durham in May released a report that concluded the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by the then-candidate's political opponents to fuel the probe.

The FBI's investigation supposedly began after Australian intelligence officials told U.S. officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Aussie diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Durham concluded the Australian tip failed to justify the probe into the Trump campaign.

However, Taibbi, Shellenberger, and Gutentag were told the FBI's investigation began after then-CIA Director John Brennan identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target.

"[The IC] identified [them] as people to 'bump,' or make contact with or manipulate," sources told the journalists. "They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation."

Unpublicized details about the FBI's probe and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told the journalists.

The Substack report concluded that, if the top-secret documents exist proving the charges, multiple U.S. intelligence officials may have broken laws against spying and election interference.

"The now-known significance of that binder also raises the specter that the search of Mar-a-Lago wasn’t to protect classified materials but to protect intelligence agencies — American and foreign," The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland wrote in a story about the Substack report.