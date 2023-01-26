×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald payne | smoking | congress | house | rules

Dem Rep. Payne Hits GOP Over Indoor Smoking

Donald Payne
Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N..J. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 January 2023 12:32 PM EST

Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N..J., this week criticized House Republicans for changing the rules to allow legislators to smoke in congressional offices.

The new Congress passed a House Rules package earlier this month that allows legislators to smoke cigarettes and cigars in their congressional offices, a practice that was banned under former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in 2007.

"In yet another self-serving move, Republicans have allowed smoking in public offices. It violates local and federal law and threatens the public health," Payne said on the House floor.

"It is a life-threatening decision that proves Republicans do not care about the health and safety of Americans. They write the laws but don't follow them," he added.

He then went on to cite statistics.

"In the last few decades, secondhand smoke has killed more than 2.5 million Americans," Payne said. "It causes heart disease, lung cancer, and strokes. And it's extremely dangerous to children. Local and federal laws ban smoking in public and federal buildings, and many studies have shown there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke."

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, defended the practice of smoking indoors while on Fox News last week, saying that "it's about freedom," and downplaying the dangers of second-hand smoke: "I don't know what all the hoopla is about," and claiming that "nobody complains about it."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., this week criticized House Republicans for changing the rules to allow legislators to smoke in congressional offices.
donald payne, smoking, congress, house, rules
223
2023-32-26
Thursday, 26 January 2023 12:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved