Tags: donald mceachin | death | cancer

Democrat Rep. Donald McEachin Dies

donald mceachin gestures while speaking
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., speaks during a rally to highlight the efforts of Congressional Democrats to legislate against climate change outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 09:38 AM EST

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., died Monday night from the secondary effects of colorectal cancer, his office announced.

"We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin," his chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement.

"Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.

"Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents.

"The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days."

The son of an Army veteran and a school teacher, McEachin, 61, was first elected to Congress in 2016, CNN noted.

"This really is a dream come true folks," McEachin said in his 2016 victory speech.

"Up until the very end, Don McEachin was a fighter," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted Monday night. "Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice, Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend."

McEachin is survived by his wife, Colette, and three adult children.

Politico noted McEachin was one of 213 Democrats elected to the next Congress, while Republicans had 220 candidates win seats in the House. Two races remain undecided. The news outlet said McEachin's district, which includes Richmond, is heavily Democrat. His replacement will come from a special election to be scheduled by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican.

His death, however, leaves Democrats' current House majority even slimmer while the party attempts to push through parts of its agenda before Republicans take control in January, The New York Times said.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has ordered flags at the Capitol flown at half-staff in tribute of McEachin, The Hill said.

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 09:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

