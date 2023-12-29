Fired CNN Anchor Lemon Calls Out Haley Over Civil War

Fired CNN anchor Don Lemon, who said in February that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was "not in her prime" at age 51, took aim Thursday at the 2024 Republican presidential candidate over her recent comments on the Civil War and slavery.

During a campaign event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Haley was asked about the cause of the Civil War, but she did not mention slavery. The former U.N. ambassador clarified her comments Thursday in a town hall in New Hampshire, saying, "Of course the Civil War was about slavery. We know that. That's unquestioned. Always the case. ... by the grace of God, we did the right thing and slavery is no more."

"Nikki Haley wants grace for using a poor choice of words when, after I misspoke in some comments involving her, she didn't offer me that same grace, immediately and very publicly took me to task, and then fundraised off of it," Lemon posted on X.

Lemon was fired by CNN in April, and among the reasons cited was his comment about Haley in February that she was "not in her prime" age. Haley called Lemon "sexist" and then used his gaffe on campaign merchandise, with "PAST MY PRIME?" coffee mugs and koozies.

"However, I'm glad she clarified what she should have said," Lemon wrote. "And, In the spirit of the season, let's see if her actions match her corrected words moving forward."