Report: CNN to Pay Don Lemon $24.5M in Exit Settlement

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon will be paid $24.5 million to settle his dismissal from the network, according to The Wrap.

The report was attributed the information to unnamed sources, who said Lemon agreed to the separation deal. The $24.5 million payment is the full amount of his contract with CNN, which extended over 3.5 years from his firing, according to The Wrap.

Lemon came under fire a year ago after saying that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime" after she called for mental competency tests for politicians over 75.

Lemon, during a panel on "CNN This Morning" with his co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, said that "a woman is in their prime in 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s," and added, "just Google it," when pressed for more information.

Lemon claimed in April that CNN fired him, posting a lengthy account on Twitter that the network later disputed.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Social media company X said Lemon will host a new exclusive show on the platform covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment, Reuters reported.

"The Don Lemon Show" will have three 30-minute episodes per week, X said in a blog post.

CNN and Lemon did not immediately respond to The Wrap's request for comment. Attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Lemon, did not comment.