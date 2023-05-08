×
Tags: don lemon | cnn | payback | firing | scapegoat

Report: Don Lemon Plotting Payback, Expose CNN Execs

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 08:52 PM EDT

Don Lemon is plotting an anger-fueled tell-all following his departure from the Cable News Network, Radar Online reported.

"Don feels like he's been a gold solider at CNN and that he's a scapegoat for the failure of the morning show he was forced to co-host with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins," according to an inside source. "He's looking for payback!"

Sources go on to say the 57-year-old is owed roughly $25 million under a new contract he signed last September and has picked up legal counsel following network execs blasting his version of the termination. 

After being moved from his prime time slot in November, Lemon was reportedly furious.

"Don," a source adds, "says he will reveal where the bodies are buried and will shine a damaging spotlight on execs and anchors whose behavior is worse than his."

Last month, CNN released a statement revealing Lemon and the network were "parting ways." 

"Don," the statement continued, "will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

"I am stunned," Lemon responded. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

CNN decried Lemon's response to the statement, claiming his version of events was inaccurate and that he had been given the option to meet with management, but declined.

