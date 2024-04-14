×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: don bacon | middle east | iran | israel

Rep. Bacon: Middle East War Will Widen If U.S. Response Is Weak

By    |   Sunday, 14 April 2024 02:44 PM EDT

The conflict in the Middle East could widen if the United States responds weakly to Iran's missile and drone attack against Israel, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., warned Sunday. 

"I think there’s a bigger risk if you respond weakly or if Israel responds weakly," the Nebraska Republican said on NewsNation's "The Hill Sunday," reported The Hill. "I think it will just invite Iran to escalate because they will sense weakness on our part, or fear."

President Joe Biden, he added, has not responded forcefully to hundreds of attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East, including in Iraq and Syria. 

"And if they sense weakness, they’re going to keep ramping up the heat in America and Israel," he added. 

Meanwhile, Israel must respond to Iran's Saturday night attacks. 

"You can't let Iran attack your country with 400 missiles, some cruise, and drones," the congressman said. "You've got to respond to that. And frankly, I think America should have responded much sooner. We've been attacked hundreds of times … we just got after the proxy forces. Iran is the head of the snake. You've got to deal with it."

Iran Saturday launched what it called a retaliatory strike against Israel for a strike that hit near the Iranian Embassy in Syria, killing Iranian military officials.

Most of the drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, with the help of allied forces, the Israel Defense Forces has confirmed.

But Bacon said going after proxies rather than Iran is not enough.

"We have to respond forcefully to regain deterrence, going after proxy forces…Iran doesn’t care," said Bacon. "But if you go after Iran, they do care, and there are easy targets out there. But Iran has to know they can’t attack American or Israel [targets] and get away with it.”

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The conflict in the Middle East could widen if the United States responds weakly to Iran's missile and drone attack against Israel, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., warned Sunday. "I think there's a bigger risk if you respond weakly or if Israel responds weakly," the Nebraska...
don bacon, middle east, iran, israel
300
2024-44-14
Sunday, 14 April 2024 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved