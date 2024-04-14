Rep. Bacon: Middle East War Will Widen If U.S. Response Is Weak

The conflict in the Middle East could widen if the United States responds weakly to Iran's missile and drone attack against Israel, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., warned Sunday.

"I think there’s a bigger risk if you respond weakly or if Israel responds weakly," the Nebraska Republican said on NewsNation's "The Hill Sunday," reported The Hill. "I think it will just invite Iran to escalate because they will sense weakness on our part, or fear."

President Joe Biden, he added, has not responded forcefully to hundreds of attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East, including in Iraq and Syria.

"And if they sense weakness, they’re going to keep ramping up the heat in America and Israel," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel must respond to Iran's Saturday night attacks.

"You can't let Iran attack your country with 400 missiles, some cruise, and drones," the congressman said. "You've got to respond to that. And frankly, I think America should have responded much sooner. We've been attacked hundreds of times … we just got after the proxy forces. Iran is the head of the snake. You've got to deal with it."

Iran Saturday launched what it called a retaliatory strike against Israel for a strike that hit near the Iranian Embassy in Syria, killing Iranian military officials.

Most of the drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, with the help of allied forces, the Israel Defense Forces has confirmed.

But Bacon said going after proxies rather than Iran is not enough.

"We have to respond forcefully to regain deterrence, going after proxy forces…Iran doesn’t care," said Bacon. "But if you go after Iran, they do care, and there are easy targets out there. But Iran has to know they can’t attack American or Israel [targets] and get away with it.”