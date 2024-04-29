Rep. Omar Faces Another Censure Resolution in House

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is again facing censure in the House after referring to some Jewish students at Columbia University as pro-genocide.

Omar, who is of Somali heritage and a member of the "Squad," a faction of extreme left-wing Democrats, made the comments Thursday during a visit to the tent encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters at the university. Omar's daughter, Isra Hirsi, a junior at Columbia's sister school Barnard College, was among a number of protesters arrested April 18 and then suspended for participating in the encampment.

The Columbia protesters are demanding the university divest itself from companies that they claim profit from Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

"I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe," Omar told WNYW-TV in New York on Thursday. "We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Axios on Monday he is working on a censure measure and that "talking about pro-genocide Jewish students is wrong."

"Folks can protest Israel, but don't blame Jewish-American students for Israel," Bacon said. "That is by definition antisemitism. All students deserve [a] safe environment."

Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after Republicans regained control of the House over anti-Israel comments, which colleagues in both parties labeled antisemitic.

"Congresswoman Omar clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told Axios. "Attempts to misconstrue her words by drafting this baseless resolution are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a censure resolution in February against Omar, accusing her of "treasonous statements" based on a translation of a speech to Somali American constituents, but it has not been voted on.

The House did censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only congressional lawmaker of Palestinian heritage, in a bipartisan vote in November for using and defending the chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which calls for the elimination of Israel.