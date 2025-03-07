WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Bacon: 'Moral Clarity' Exposes Russia

Friday, 07 March 2025 04:29 PM EST

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said Americans knows Russia is at fault for starting the war with Ukraine.

In a post on X, Bacon cited a Reuters poll in which 70% of respondents say they believe Russia should take the blame. The poll showed that Republicans come in at 62% on the question while 81% of Democrats blame Russia.

"Overwhelmingly, Americans know who is at fault," Bacon wrote. "Moral clarity is important."

Earlier this week, Bacon called it a matter of "right vs. evil."

"Real Republicans know that Putin's Russia hates the West and freedom," Bacon wrote. "We also know that Ukraine wants democracy, free markets and rule of law. We stand with right vs evil. Reagan, Churchill, Eisenhower ... that is our legacy. I won't walk away from it."

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that dealing with Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been easier than with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump said a peace agreement between them still has not been achieved.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 07 March 2025 04:29 PM
