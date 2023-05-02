Dominion Takes Some Credit for Tucker Carlson's Firing

Representatives of Dominion Voting Systems appear to be taking some of the credit for the recent ouster of Tucker Carlson at Fox News.

Carlson was fired after Fox News agreed to a settlement with Dominion for $787.5 million last month.

The settlement was reached shortly before a trial was set to begin on Dominion's claims that Fox News defamed the company by spreading election lies about the 2020 election.

Leading up to the settlement, Dominion found text messages in which some Fox News personalities appeared to acknowledge that the election fraud claims were not true, but still aired them, according to the Independent.

"Dominion did not insist on them [Fox News] firing Tucker Carlson as part of the settlement," said Dominion lawyer Stephen Shackelford in an interview posted by Axios Monday.

"But the very fact that that's what resulted out of all of this, and it's traceable from the work that Dominion and Staple Street set in motion ... of course, I know what's in the redacted stuff, and I can't say anything about it. I hope that it all gets un-redacted at some point."

Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, co-founder of Staple Street Capital, which owns Dominion, said: "These results [of the lawsuit] are much more profound than some disingenuous apology or forced statement that would not have any credibility, or would have been disingenuous from actors that have had a track record for making statements that are disingenuous.

"For us to have a meaningful impact, we had to make sure that we got that rock moving. These other things, I guess we fundamentally disagree on what change they would have actually created."

Fox News, in a statement ending Tucker Carlson's show simply said the network and host were "parting ways" and did not elaborate on the reasons for the abrupt break-up.

Newsmax and several other parties are also being sued by Dominion for its reporting on the 2020 election.

Update: According to Claire Bischoff, a Dominion spokeswoman who contacted Newsmax: “Your story is flatly incorrect. Dominion has been on the record clearly stating that canceling Carlson's show was not part of the settlement agreement.”