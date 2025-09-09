DOJ: Court Order Forces North Carolina to Fix Voter Rolls

The Justice Department said Monday that a federal court has entered a consent order requiring North Carolina to remedy violations of federal law after failing to maintain accurate voter registration lists.

The department sued North Carolina on May 27, alleging the state used a registration form that did not require voters to provide identifying information such as a driver's license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number, in violation of the Help America Vote Act.

At the time, officials estimated that at least 100,000 voters lacked the required information on state rolls. That number has since declined as North Carolina undertakes remedial steps to comply.

"Unsuccessful intervenors showed breathtaking hubris when they made alarmist accusations against the Department of Justice, and yet claimed credit for the very relief that the Department actively pursued in the complaint," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the Civil Rights Division.

"Nevertheless, we are pleased with the progress North Carolina has made and will continue to make as it cleans up its registration rolls, as required by federal law," she added.

The case's resolution marks another step in carrying out President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14248, "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," which directs federal agencies to ensure compliance with laws safeguarding elections against fraud, error, or discrimination.

The Civil Rights Division's Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect ballot integrity, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

More information on voting rights laws is available at www.justice.gov/voting. Complaints about possible violations can be submitted online at civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 1-800-253-3931.