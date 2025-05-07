DOJ: 115 Children Rescued From Sex Offenders

The Department of Justice said 115 children have been rescued from the control of sex offenders in an enforcement sweep that involved all 55 of its field offices.

The DOJ said its "Operation Restore Justice" was established to, "identify, track and arrest child sex predators." 205 offenders were arrested.

Many of the offenders, according to the department, were actively involved in the production of illicit online and media productions of sexual abuse of children.

A department release indicated, "Those arrested are alleged to have committed various crimes including the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking."

Some of those arrested, said the DOJ, are people who would have normally escaped notice of potential involvement due to their careers.

"In Minneapolis, for example, a state trooper and Army Reservist was arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material while wearing his uniforms," the release said,

Another case involved an illegal alien from Mexico who "is accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sex."

In some cases, law enforcement outreach efforts played a role.

The DOJ said FBI agents recently went to a school near Albany, New York, to talk with students about online safety, and following the event, a young victim approached them to disclose abuse. That resulted in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator from another state.

FBI Director Kash Patel said, "Operation Restore Justice proves that no predator is out of reach."