×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | sec | bank | collapse | signature

DOJ Probed Signature Bank Before Collapse

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 03:56 PM EDT

Before the New York Department of Financial Services seized Signature Bank on Sunday, officials with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating the institution to examine whether it took adequate measures to detect potential money laundering by its clients, according to Bloomberg.

Signature's takeover came two days after regulators seized California-based Silicon Valley Bank. Both followed a rush of withdrawals from the banks, which catered to technology businesses.

Signature Bank had more than $110 billion in assets, making it the third-largest banking failure in U.S. history.

The Bloomberg report said the DOJ's offices in Manhattan and Washington were concerned whether the bank was taking preemptive measures to monitor transactions for "signs of criminality."

An SEC spokesperson declined to confirm the report to The Hill but pointed to Chairman Gary Gensler's statement on Sunday about current market events.

"In times of increased volatility and uncertainty, we at the SEC are particularly focused on monitoring for market stability and identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly," he said. "Without speaking to any individual entity or person, we will investigate and bring enforcement actions if we find violations of the federal securities laws."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Before the New York Department of Financial Services seized Signature Bank on Sunday, officials with the DOJ and SEC were investigating the institution to examine whether it took adequate measures to detect potential money laundering by its clients.
doj, sec, bank, collapse, signature
214
2023-56-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved