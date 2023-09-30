×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | probe | ubs

UBS Says Not Aware of DOJ Probe Over Russian Assets

UBS Says Not Aware of DOJ Probe Over Russian Assets
A man walks by a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS in Zurich on August 30, 2023 on the eve of the of the announcement of its first results since Credit Suisse merger. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 30 September 2023 02:04 PM EDT

UBS said on Saturday it was not aware of a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into alleged sanctions-related compliance failures, after a media report earlier this week.

"The recent reporting on an alleged probe by the US Department of Justice into sanctions-related compliance failures at Credit Suisse and UBS is inaccurate. We're not aware of such a probe," UBS said in a statement.

"UBS and CS have significantly and proactively reduced their Russia-related exposure," it added.

A UBS spokesperson declined further comment on Saturday.

Trading in UBS shares was temporarily halted on Wednesday after they fell nearly 8% following a Bloomberg News report which said that a full-scale U.S. Department of Justice investigation was underway into alleged compliance failures that helped Russian clients evade sanctions.

The Department of Justice declined to comment and UBS had also declined to comment to Reuters on Wednesday when asked for a response to the report.

Bloomberg News could not immediately be reached for comment on the UBS statement on Saturday.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg's report said that the DOJ had spoken to U.S.-based lawyers for UBS about Credit Suisse's alleged exposure to sanctions violations since UBS acquired its smaller rival in June.

The DOJ is also looking into possible compliance failures at UBS, one of the people cited by Bloomberg said. The people said the investigation was still in its early stages and might not result in charges or a settlement. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
UBS said on Saturday it was not aware of a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into alleged sanctions-related compliance failures, after a media report earlier this week.
doj, probe, ubs
243
2023-04-30
Saturday, 30 September 2023 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved