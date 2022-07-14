House Republicans Demand DOJ Release Jan. 6 Footage

House Republicans on Thursday sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the release of surveillance and police body camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, reports The Daily Caller.

"Many Americans question why their government, and the Department in particular, has been so selective in its release of footage," the lawmakers said in their letter. "We believe all Americans, including Members of Congress, the media, and the public at-large, should be able to view footage from January 6th that the Department has in its possession."

Roughly 14,000 hours of surveillance footage from Jan. 6 has not been made public, according to the report.

The Jan. 6 committee held its sixth hearing Tuesday where it focused on what it says are clear ties between former President Donald Trump's allies and extremist groups that led the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., also said Trump "tried to call a witness in our investigation" following the committee's last hearing on June 28.

The letter to the DOJ, sent from Reps. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, said their constituents want the footage released.

"From every camera on the Capitol grounds – including body and fixed surveillance cameras – every second of footage from January 6, 2021 ought to be in the public domain by now," Norman told the DCNF. "It is baffling to me why the Attorney General has failed to make the entirety of footage available, especially while the Select Committee is cherry-picking clips to suit its narrative."