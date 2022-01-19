DOJ Plans to Give Jan. 6 House Panel 4 Pages of Trump Records

The House select committee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol will receive four pages of Trump White House records Wednesday evening, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ told a federal appeals court earlier in the day that the documents to be given to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan panel were not covered by a temporary injunction barring release of many other records, CNBC reported.

In its letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the DOJ said a decision by that court only temporarily bars the release of three groups of Trump White House records, and not the fourth, which contains six pages sought by the panel.

Attorney Jesse Binnall, representing former President Donald Trump, filed his own letter with the appeals court and said the release of the documents would violate that injunction, CNBC reported.

Binnall also accused the DOJ of "misconduct" in trying "to conduct an end-run" against that court order. He also threatened to seek to have the DOJ held in contempt of court if it permits the National Archives to turn over four pages to the select committee as planned.

In his own letter to the appeals court, Binnall wrote that the Supreme Court should decide the status of those documents, not the DOJ.

It was reported Tuesday that Trump's legal team told the Supreme Court that the committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — would not be harmed if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.

The DOJ noted that despite President Joe Biden having given Trump 30 days to file a legal effort in court to block the release of that fourth records group, the former president had not done so.

The House committee has sought more than 700 pages of Trump White House records as part of its probe of the Jan. 6 assult.

Trump went to the Supreme Court last month after lower federal courts in Washington denied his request to stop the records from being handed over to the House panel.

Lower federal courts quickly rejected Trump's claims and focused on Biden's refusal to invoke executive privilege over requested Trump-era documents.

The Supreme Court has not ruled on Trump’s request to stay release of all the documents pending a broader decision on whether to hear his appeal of the lower courts' rulings.