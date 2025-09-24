WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: doj | death penalty | israeli embassy staffers

Judge Urges Caution on Death Penalty in Israeli Embassy Staffer Case

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 06:49 PM EDT

A federal judge on Wednesday urged caution and discretion as the Department of Justice weighs whether to seek the death penalty for Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers in May.

"Why not take some additional time to make sure the decision is an informed decision?" Judge Randolph Moss asked when DOJ attorneys were discussing an Oct. 20 deadline to gather and present U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office with "mitigating evidence" that could weigh against seeking the death penalty in Rodriguez’s case. 

Pirro last month said deciding whether to pursue the death penalty is a "weighty decision" that "takes time."

"We’re all human beings here, too, and I think we all want to make sure there’s a process," Moss said.

Rodriguez was charged in August with nine counts, including a hate crime resulting in death.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge on Wednesday urged caution and discretion as the Department of Justice weighs whether to seek the death penalty for Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers in May.
doj, death penalty, israeli embassy staffers
140
2025-49-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved