Feds Arrest Antifa Member Over ICE Threats

The Department of Justice announced the arrest of a self-identified antifa member accused of making violent threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other federal law enforcement officers.

Kyle Wagner, 37, of Minneapolis, was taken into custody on federal threat and cyberstalking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. Wagner was expected to make his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

"This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

She added: "Today's arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the allegations reflect a broader pattern of violence tied to antifa activism.

"It's no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods," Blanche said. "After all, this is what Antifa is about, lawlessness and violence."

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner escalated his opposition to ICE operations this month by posting repeated threats on Facebook and Instagram. He allegedly encouraged followers to confront, assault, and resist federal officers, referring to ICE agents as the "gestapo" and "murderers."

On Jan. 8, Wagner posted a video directly threatening ICE agents, saying, "I've already bled for this city, I've already fought for this city, this is nothing new, we're ready this time, ICE we're f---ing coming for you."

In subsequent posts, Wagner allegedly urged others to "hunt" ICE agents and described the effort as "kill or be killed."

Gorgon condemned the alleged conduct.

"We know that a 'worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire,'" he said. "And Wagner's alleged actions were an attempt to spread fire into our peaceful community. That is not going to happen."