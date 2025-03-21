Merkley Launches Whistleblower Portal to Report on DOGE

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on Friday launched a whistleblower portal for workers to provide information on the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

"The President is not a king, and we will make sure he is held accountable," Merkley said in a statement.

Text on the landing page said whistleblowers "play a vital role in helping Congress conduct its constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities.

"Ranking Member Merkley is interested in information regarding waste, fraud, and abuse in the public and private sectors."

Merkley and additional Democrat Senate colleagues sent a letter to top officials with the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Homeland Security demanding answers on reports that DHS and DOGE have illegally requested sensitive taxpayer information from the IRS.