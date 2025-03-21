WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doge | jeff merkley | whistleblower | portal | trump administration | doge | irs

Merkley Launches Whistleblower Portal to Report on DOGE

By    |   Friday, 21 March 2025 07:39 PM EDT

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on Friday launched a whistleblower portal for workers to provide information on the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

"The President is not a king, and we will make sure he is held accountable," Merkley said in a statement.

Text on the landing page said whistleblowers "play a vital role in helping Congress conduct its constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities.

"Ranking Member Merkley is interested in information regarding waste, fraud, and abuse in the public and private sectors."

Merkley and additional Democrat Senate colleagues sent a letter to top officials with the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Homeland Security demanding answers on reports that DHS and DOGE have illegally requested sensitive taxpayer information from the IRS.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on Friday launched a whistleblower portal for workers to provide information on the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.
doge, jeff merkley, whistleblower, portal, trump administration, doge, irs, dhs
120
2025-39-21
Friday, 21 March 2025 07:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved