DOGE Seeks Access to IRS, Taxpayer Data

By    |   Sunday, 16 February 2025 09:09 PM EST

The Department of Government Efficiency commission (DOGE) sought access this weekend to a closely controlled IRS data system known as Integrated Data Retrieval System, or IDRS, which is said to house millions of taxpayers' data, ABC News reported Sunday.

So far, no access has been granted.

A Trump administration official told The Washington Post that DOGE personnel needed access to IDRS to "eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, and improve government performance to better serve the people."

The "DOGE mission," they added, is "to bring much-needed efficiency to our bureaucracy" and is being carried out "legally and with the appropriate security clearances."

The Post, which first reported the story, added that the IRS is mulling the issue of a memorandum that would give DOGE officials access to several systems, as well as IDRS.

Newsmax has reached out to DOGE for further comment.

Meanwhile, as the DOGE team awaits access to IRS data, the agency is preparing for a swath of layoffs that could hit as many as 10,000 IRS agents.

