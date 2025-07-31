DOGE Losing Clout at GSA, Report Says

The General Services Administration has gotten rid of many of its staffers associated with Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, Politico reported.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump replaced Stephen Ehikian, who was associated with DOGE, with Mike Rigas as acting GSA administrator, Politico said.

DOGE has lost its remaining influence at the GSA, sources told Politico.

The White House has moved nine employees from different departments to the GSA. The employees are seen as more Trump institutionalists rather than aligned with Musk, Politico reported.

"All parties involved after the president's appointment of Mike Rigas as acting administrator are working collaboratively to ensure GSA continues delivering the best value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and the American people," GSA spokesperson Marianne Copenhaver told Politico.

Most of the new employees at GSA have ties to Trump's first administration and little connection to Musk, Politico reported.

"The direction of the DOGE team makes a lot of sense. But what the DOGE team lacks is that staying power," a GSA official told Politico. "We want to make sure that these aren't just short-term, mid-term goals, that these goals have a lifespan beyond what a DOGE life cycle may end up being."