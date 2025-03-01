NY Post: 'DOGE Dividend' Could Become Law

A proposal referred to as the "DOGE dividend," which would redistribute 20% of government savings from cuts to taxpayers, could become law, the New York Post learned on Thursday.

Earlier this week, 28-year-old hedge fund manager James Fishback met with lawmakers to discuss the idea.

Fishback told the Post, "The president supports this and Elon likes the idea of incentivizing people to report waste, fraud, and abuse. The proposed bill will be coming in the next few days."

Last week, President Donald Trump spoke at the FII Institute PRIORITY Summit in Miami. There, he suggested that "a new concept" was "under consideration," where "we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens and 20% goes to paying down debt."

Under Fishbank's proposal, the remaining 60% of savings would go toward the allocated budget.

The Post added that "according to [Fishback's] math," this would mean 79 million households would receive $5,000 checks if Elon Musk can cut $2 trillion from the federal budget.

Meanwhile, it doesn't appear that money going toward paying down the debt would outpace deficit spending. This week, the House passed its budget bill, which, according to USA Today, would add "almost $3 trillion to the federal deficit over 10 years."

Nonetheless, Fishback suggested that the first checks come in July 2026, when DOGE is expected to terminate, or they could come earlier if the proposal becomes law.

The Post stated that some economists believe the dividend checks could increase inflation.

Fishback, however, stated that "Sending checks isn't inflationary … lockdowns and labor shortages compounded the effect of inflation [during COVID]. But the macro backdrop today is disinflationary."

"It is similar to tax refund season — when the average check from the IRS is $3,100 and it goes to people's rainy day fund, saving, and paying down debt."

Fishback noted that the government would only send checks to people paying taxes, which would incentivize people to get back to work — as opposed to the COVID stimulus checks.