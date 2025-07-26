WATCH TV LIVE

DOGE Builds AI Tool to Accelerate Rollback of Federal Regulations

Saturday, 26 July 2025 04:26 PM EDT

DOGE has built an AI tool to accelerate the rollback of federal regulations with the goal of cutting 50%, or 100,000 by January, according to an internal proposal viewed by the Washington Post.

The “DOGE Deregulation Decision Tool,” developed by engineers brought into the U.S. government under billionaire Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, will analyze 200,000 regulations and pick those it deems no longer required by law. The goal is to reduce government spending and compliance burdens.

A PowerPoint presentation dated July 1 and viewed by the Post estimates approximately 100,000 of those rules could be eliminated through the automated tool with some staff feedback.

Three employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development told the newspaper AI had been “recently used to review hundreds, if not more than 1,000, lines of regulations” at that agency.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told the Post, “all options are being explored” to achieve the president’s deregulation promises and said “no single plan has been approved or green-lit.”

The work, he added, is “in its early stages and is being conducted in a creative way in consultation with the White House.”

Fields added: “The DOGE experts creating these plans are the best and brightest in the business and are embarking on a never-before-attempted transformation of government systems and operations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.”

Saturday, 26 July 2025 04:26 PM
