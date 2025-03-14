45 Universities Investigated by DOE Over Diversity Project

Forty-five U.S. universities are being investigated by the Department of Education over their partnership with the PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups seeking business degrees with the goal of diversifying the business world.

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination. The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which allegedly continue to allow sex discrimination; today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

“Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

Some of the schools named in the investigation include Yale, Cornell, New York University, Rutgers University, and the University of Notre Dame.

In a statement, the PhD Project said it aims to “create a broader talent pipeline of current and future business leaders who are committed to excellence and to each other.”

“This year, we have opened our membership application to anyone who shares that vision,” it said.