Tags: Biden Administration | Climate Change | doe | 199 million | reduce vehicle emissions

DOE Awards $199M to Reduce Vehicle Emissions

traffic on ny highway
(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 01 November 2021 07:00 AM

The U.S. Department Of Energy (DOE) on Monday said it will award $199  million to fund 25 projects to reduce emissions from cars and trucks.

The funding aims to put cleaner cars and trucks on roads including long-haul trucks powered by batteries and fuel cells, and will also help to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the U.S.

The announcement is in line the department's commitment to reaching President Joe Biden's goals of having zero-emission vehicles make up half of all vehicles sold in America by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

Vice Presdient Kamala Harris and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce the funding in New York on Monday. The funding comes as Biden is set to join leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 climate conference, which kicks off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 01 November 2021 07:00 AM
