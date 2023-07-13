×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: documents | trump | smith

US Resists Calls by Trump to Postpone Trial in Classified-Docs Case

Thursday, 13 July 2023 04:57 PM EDT

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged the federal judge presiding over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his retention of classified records to deny Trump's request to postpone his criminal trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

Currently the leading contender to win the Republican presidential nomination, Trump is scheduled to go on trial in December.

The criminal trial could result in a lengthy prison sentence if Trump’s convicted — the first-ever prosecution of a former president.

"Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively [if not literally] directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication," attorneys for Trump and personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta wrote late Monday night in a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, originally scheduled the former president's criminal trial on charges of illegal retention of classified government documents to start Aug. 14, "or as soon thereafter as the case may be called."

Special counsel Jack Smith, in charge of the Department of Justice's case against Trump regarding his handling of classified documents, filed a motion June 23 to move the trial date from August to December.

Smith's team says it's in the public interest to begin the trial as soon as possible, Politico reported.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged the federal judge presiding over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his retention of classified records to deny Trump's request to postpone his criminal trial until after the 2024 presidential election.Currently...
documents, trump, smith
240
2023-57-13
Thursday, 13 July 2023 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved