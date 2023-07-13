US Resists Calls by Trump to Postpone Trial in Classified-Docs Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged the federal judge presiding over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his retention of classified records to deny Trump's request to postpone his criminal trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

Currently the leading contender to win the Republican presidential nomination, Trump is scheduled to go on trial in December.

The criminal trial could result in a lengthy prison sentence if Trump’s convicted — the first-ever prosecution of a former president.

"Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively [if not literally] directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication," attorneys for Trump and personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta wrote late Monday night in a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, originally scheduled the former president's criminal trial on charges of illegal retention of classified government documents to start Aug. 14, "or as soon thereafter as the case may be called."

Special counsel Jack Smith, in charge of the Department of Justice's case against Trump regarding his handling of classified documents, filed a motion June 23 to move the trial date from August to December.

Smith's team says it's in the public interest to begin the trial as soon as possible, Politico reported.

