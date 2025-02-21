'Tragic Awakening' Premieres Sunday on Newsmax

“Tragic Awakening: A New Look at the Oldest Hatred” delves deeply into the roots of antisemitism while simultaneously highlighting the strength and resilience of the Jewish people.

Premiering Sunday at 9 p.m. on Newsmax, the documentary uses personal narratives, expert insights and historic analysis to examine how antisemitism is the world’s oldest and most consistently prevalent form of hatred.

The film, produced by Raphael Shore, also emphasizes the long history and rich tradition of the Jewish faith and of its people battling injustice and inequality and persevering in the face of adversity.

Shore, a Canadian-Israeli film writer, author, rabbi, and human rights activist, is founder of the Jewish educational organization OpenDor Media and the non-profit Clarion Project. The latter is “dedicated to educating the public about the threats of Islamist extremism and providing a platform for moderate Muslim voices.”

His film incorporates the brutal attack on Oct. 7, 2023, by Hamas, which resulted in the murder of more than 1,000 civilians and hundreds of prisoners held hostage and to his mind, resulted in a renewed explosion of Jew-hatred.

Shore’s message is a call for Jews to find their "inner armor" and moral self-confidence.

“Too few have this inner armor because it's been stripped away from them after millennia of victimhood,” he says. “The greater message is to call on Jews to rediscover and take pride in their Jewish identity, to learn and understand what it truly means to be part of a people who have faced hatred for millennia. In doing so, Jews can develop the resilience needed not just to survive but to thrive in the face of antisemitism and all the attacks — physical, psychological, spiritual, our enemies level at us.”

Directed and edited by Wayne Kopping, whose films include 2014’s “Beneath the Helmet” and 2011’s “Israel Inside: How a Small Nation Makes a Big Difference,” a big part of “Tragic Awakening” features the insights and perspectives of Arab Zionist Rawan Osman.

Osman, who narrates and is a centrally featured in the film, was born in Damascus to secular Muslim parents and raised in Lebanon. Earlier in her life, she bought into the Jew- hatred narrative but is now an activist advocating for peace with Israel and the founder of ArabsAsk, an Instagram forum designed to answer questions about Israel in Arabic.

“Tragic Awakening” follows her quest to understand antisemitism by talking to scholars, rabbis, and politicians. She answers questions with unvarnished candor related to her experience of being programmed to hate Jews to now an ardent defender of Judaism.

“The most horrific crimes throughout history were against the Jews. Groups who can never agree on anything — they agree on their hatred of the Jews,” Osman, who is now studying Islamic and Jewish Studies at Heidelberg University, said.

“The Jews are blamed for all ills of the world. Why?”