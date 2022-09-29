Army Doctor, Wife Charged With Attempting to Give Medical Info to Russians

A former U.S. Army doctor and his physician wife have been charged with plotting to provide confidential medical information to the Russians.

A federal indictment in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Maryland, charged Maj. Jamie Lee Henry and anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian with conspiracy to disclose health information relating to members of the U.S. military.

Henry had worked as a staff internist at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, who had secret security clearance, CNBC reported. Gabrielian is on the staff of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to the hospital's web page, the news outlet noted.

The indictment alleged Henry and Gabrielian thought they would be giving medical information related to patients at Fort Bragg and an unidentified medical institution to a person working at the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C.

However, the person was an FBI agent acting undercover.

While meeting the undercover agent, Gabrielian "was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail," the indictment said.

The Baltimore Banner reported that she said her spouse had access to not just medical information, but how the U.S. military establishes an army hospital in war conditions.

"My point of view is until the United States actually declares war against Russia, I'm able to help as much as I want," Henry told the undercover agent, according to the indictment. "At that point, I'll have some ethical issues I'll have to work through."

During an Aug. 31 meeting at a hotel, Gabrielian allegedly provided the agent with medical information related to the spouse of a person currently employed by the Office of Naval Intelligence.

"Gabrielian highlighted to the [undercover agent] a medical issue reflected in the records of [the military member's spouse] that Russia could exploit," the indictment says.

At the meeting, Henry also supplied medical details related to five patients at Fort Bragg, including a retired Army officer and spouses of active and deceased Army veterans, the Banner noted.

The Daily Mail reported that Henry is the Army's first trans officer.

Spokesmen for the Army and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the case.