Houston Hospital Suspends Doctor's Privileges Over COVID 'Misinformation'

Dr. Mary Bowden has had her privileges suspended from her job at Houston Methodist Hospital for ''spreading dangerous misinformation'' about COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.

Bowden, an ear and throat doctor, has tweeted several times that ''vaccine mandates are wrong'' and has also promoted the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, even though the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against it.

Her suspension was announced a few days after Vice Adm. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, released a guide to stop misinformation, which he labeled an urgent threat to public health, ABC News reported.

A representative for Houston Methodist Hospital told CBS News that Bowden, who recently joined the staff, also refused to treat patients who have been vaccinated and was suspended before she had ever admitted a patient at the hospital.

The representative said the opinions she was expressing are "harmful to the community, [and] do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist."

The representative added that the hospital has treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, with staff members vaccinated to protect patients, and that Bowden had emailed patients that she would treat only the unvaccinated.

"Despite what she has posted, Houston Methodist does not and will never deny care to a patient based on vaccination status," the hospital representative said. "Dr. Bowden, who has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, is spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science."

Bowden responded to CBS News by saying: "I don't consider myself dangerous, and I submitted my letter of resignation. ... I have been overwhelmed by the positive support I've received from my patients and from people around the world thanking me for standing up for my beliefs. This will not alter my practice and I will continue to treat COVID early and aggressively."

Bowden's attorney, Steve Mitby, added in an email to the Post that his client has treated more than 2,000 coronavirus patients, insisting that ''like many Americans, Dr. Bowden believes that people should have a choice and believes that all people, regardless of vaccine status, should have access to the same high quality health care.''