Trump: Jail Politico Journalists Who Broke Dobbs Decision Leak

Former President Donald Trump called for jailing the journalists who published a leaked draft of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson opinion, which returned regulation of abortion to the states.

In a Thursday post to Truth Social, Trump suggested that Politico reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward should be threatened with jail time after the high court issued a report Thursday indicating it could not find the leaker.

"The Supreme Court has just announced it is not able to find out, even with the help of our 'crack' FBI, who the leaker was on the R v Wade scandal," Trump posted. "They'll never find out, & it's important that they do.

"So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given," he continued. "You might add the publisher and editor to the list."

The former president then urged the federal government to "stop playing games," writing that "it won't take long before the name of this slime is revealed."

His comments arrived hours after the Supreme Court released its report detailing a probe into the leaked draft opinion, which overturned Roe v. Wade. In the report, investigators said they have found "no relevant information" thus far on court-issued devices.

"Continued investigation and analysis may produce additional leads that could identify the source of the disclosure," the report read. "Whether or not any individual is ever identified as the source of the disclosure, the court should take action to create and implement better policies to govern the handling of court-sensitive information and determine the best IT [information technology] systems for security and collaboration."

Republicans have pointed to pro-choice violence stemming from the story last May, including an attempt on conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh's life, as a primary reason for discovering the leaker.

Last week, the House passed a resolution sponsored by 136 Republicans and led by Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson of Louisiana condemning the "nationwide wave of violence" against pro-life organizations in 2022 after the Politico story.