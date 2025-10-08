Report: Gabbard Orders Intel Polygraph Review

U.S. intelligence agencies are reviewing whether random polygraph examinations of their employees or contractors are achievable following a recent memo from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to a report.

Gabbard's directive did not direct agencies to begin random polygraph tests but instead asked agencies to review the feasibility of conducting random polygraphs in conjunction with counterintelligence investigations, CBS News reported.

An ODNI official told the outlet that the review was based on internal intelligence community findings that indicated a lack of polygraph tests has emboldened former U.S. intelligence community members to spy on behalf of U.S. adversaries.

Gabbard's memo also stressed the need for tests to include questions about whether employees or potential applicants have leaked information to members of the media.

The move is similar to previous administrations of both major parties to root out sources of leaks that either were embarrassing or potentially damaging to national security.

The CBS News source who leaked the news about Gabbard's memo said the directive did not establish new policies — it stressed current legal statutes and regulations.

The director's memo also suggested a return to the approach taken under the Obama administration after the infamous disclosure of classified information to journalists by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

The Washington Post reported last week that the Pentagon was preparing to require more than 5,000 military service members, civilian employees, and contractors in the office of the Secretary of War and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to submit to random polygraph tests and sign strict nondisclosure agreements.

"Since the start of President Trump's second term, we have seen numerous unauthorized disclosures of classified information, which have the potential to damage U.S. strategic alliances and credibility and endanger sources and methods vital to intelligence gathering," DNI spokesperson Olivia Coleman told CBS News.

"The fact that deep state actors leaked information about DNI Gabbard's directive, aimed at preventing leaks and protecting classified information, to the media is both deeply ironic and a powerful reminder of why her efforts to identify and deter leakers is urgently necessary."

In August, Gabbard announced that her office had revoked the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence officials.

In a statement posted on X, Gabbard said the action followed direction from President Donald Trump. She stated that those affected had "abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.