Tulsi Gabbard: Fire More Than 100 for Sex Chats

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard moved to seek out and fire employees involved in group chats in which explicit behavior allegedly was discussed.

National Security Agency agents held lurid sex chats on the NSA's sensitive Intelink messaging program "featuring wide-ranging discussions of sex, kink, polyamory, and castration," City Journal reported Tuesday.

Officials told ABC News that more than 100 intelligence community employees will be terminated and have their security clearances revoked.

City Journal reporter Christopher F. Rufo took to social media Tuesday to announce that Gabbard is preparing a memo to be sent to all intelligence agencies to identify the employees involved.

"Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway," Gabbard wrote on X while sharing Rufo's comment.

About an hour after Rufo's post, Gabbard's deputy chief of staff confirmed news of the memo.

"The DNI sent a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA's 'obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit' chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances," Alexa Henning wrote on X. "Deadline: Friday."

According to a City Journal source, the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA's commitment to "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI), and the agents "used LGBTQ+ employee resource groups to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties," with the full support of their superiors at the NSA under then-President Joe Biden.

The source said these groups "spent all day" recruiting activists and holding meetings with titles such as "Privilege," "Ally Awareness," "Pride," and "Transgender Community Inclusion."

In addition, NSA leadership reportedly declared that DEI was "not only mission critical, but mission imperative."

Gabbard promised to clean house and confirmed the existence of the chats, which have been destroyed.

"This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable," Gabbard wrote Monday on X. "These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety."