DNC Pouring $2.5M In 50 States to Beef Up Organizing

The Democratic National Committee is pouring $2.5 million into more than 30 of its state and territorial parties to support down-ballot races.

"These dollars will go to reaching key constituencies, beefing up organizing operations, and giving our teams on the ground the tools they need to earn every vote in the final stretch before Election Day," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a press release.

The DNC, the main fundraising arm of the Democratic Party, is sending more than $400,000 to Florida "for organizing staff, infrastructure, and tailored messaging to key coalitions," and an additional $100,000 to Missouri to hire new organizing staff. The organization is also pouring money into Idaho, Louisiana, and Minnesota, among other states.

"The stakes couldn’t be higher, and this latest investment will give us an extra boost of momentum heading into November so that we can send Vice President Harris and Governor Walz to the White House, drive Democratic victories across the country, and pave a New Way Forward in all 50 states — red, purple, and blue alike," Harrison wrote in the release.

"We’re thrilled to make history with this round of grant money to state parties by investing in all 57 states and territories," he added.

"The work that state parties do every day on the ground is absolutely essential to our mission of reaching voters where they are and electing Democrats to office every election cycle."