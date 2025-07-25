DNC to Hit Vulnerable Republicans with Epstein-Centric Ads

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has launched a series of ads targeting vulnerable Republicans, using the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as a focal point.

One ad features Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., calling the controversy a "serious issue" and saying the highest volume of calls to her office have concerned the Epstein files, while another calls out the House GOP with the caption "House Republicans shut down Congress to bury the truth."

A clip of President Donald Trump standing next to Epstein plays in the background of the latter. Both ads tell viewers to call their representatives and demand that the Epstein files are released.

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced earlier in the month there was never any specific "client list" of Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide. The complex issue of the Epstein files and their political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they have been led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials has only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure.

Tim Hogan, the DNC's senior adviser for messaging, mobilization and strategy said, "Democrats are going to continue to hold the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress accountable for their failure to release the Epstein files and the cover-up that we are witnessing in real time. The American people deserve full transparency, and Donald Trump and his sycophantic enablers are twisting themselves in knots trying to distort the truth."

Republicans and Democrats have used the Epstein report as a political football with representatives from both sides calling for the release of whatever information will put the public's demands to rest. The DNC's targeted campaign will run for five days, starting Friday, in the districts of 11 Republicans the committee says are vulnerable in the 2026 midterms, which include Reps. Tom Barrett, R- Mich., Gabe Evans, R-Colo., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Young Kim, R-Calif., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell this week along with her attorney David Oscar Markus. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Florida having been found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Trump has maneuvered back on forth over the issue first saying last week the Epstein files were a hoax and then telling reporters Friday that they should "focus on [former President Bill] Clinton," adding, "I'll give you a list. These guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein, I sure as hell didn't."