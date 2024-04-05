DNC Raps Trump on Abortion With Fla. Billboard Buy

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is hitting former President Donald Trump on abortion with a Florida billboard campaign after the state Supreme Court cleared the way for a ban on the controversial procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

According to The Hill, the campaign will include billboards in the Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach areas. The message – to be run in English and Spanish – will read, "Abortion is banned in Florida thanks to Donald Trump. He won't stop until it's banned nationwide."

"Donald Trump is the reason that millions of women across Florida and millions more across the U.S. can no longer make decisions about their own bodies, and he's 'proud' of it," DNC spokesperson Jackie Bush said in a statement to The Hill. "As Trump campaigns on a plan to ban abortion nationwide, women in states like Florida are ready to fight back and make their voices heard at the ballot box this November to put a stop to Trump's assault on their rights and freedoms."

The announcement of the billboard campaign follows the ruling earlier this week by Florida's highest court upholding the state's 15-week ban on abortion. A separate six-week ban, signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, is set to be triggered by the court's decision and will reportedly take effect May 1.

The court also ruled to allow voters to decide the question of abortion by putting a ballot measure before them in November that would protect access to the procedure.

Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, has not commented on the Florida court's ruling and reportedly said he will make a statement next week on abortion, when asked about the six-week ban.

Trump signaled last month that he is leaning toward a 15-week national ban on abortion, but supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and saving the life of the mother.

"The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15," Trump said on the "Sid & Friends in the Morning" show on WABC. "And I'm thinking in terms of that. And it'll come out to something that's very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at."

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign targeted Trump and his role in ending Roe v. Wade one day after the Florida high court issued its ruling.

"In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade," Biden says in the spot. "Now in 2024, he's running to pass a national ban on a woman's right to choose. I'm running to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again, so women again have a federal guarantee to the right to choose. Donald Trump doesn't trust women. I do."