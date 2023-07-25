DNC: Trump 'Real Speaker' as McCarthy Mulls Impeachment

The Democratic National Committee branded former President Donald Trump the "real Speaker of the House" after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., floated the possibility of impeaching President Joe Biden.

"He [Trump] has made sure the House majority is little more than an arm of his 2024 campaign, and Kevin McCarthy is happy to do his bidding — promising to expunge Trump's own bipartisan impeachments, and now threatening President Biden with a baseless impeachment to distract from their lack of any meaningful agenda and Trump's own significant challenges," DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

In a discussion with Fox News' Sean Hannity, McCarthy floated the possibility of impeachment for Biden over his family's foreign business dealings.

"This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," McCarthy said.

"I believe we will follow this all the way to the end. And this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this," he later added. "And we have to get the answers to these questions."

McCarthy also said that Biden has "used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon," and "used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have oversight."

Harrison brushed off McCarthy's impeachment threat, calling it "another political stunt intended to help Trump, which House Republicans have already admitted."

"Instead of wasting the American people's time and money carrying water for Trump, Republicans should join President Biden in working to provide relief for hardworking families, lowering costs, and bringing jobs back to America instead of playing reruns of the Trump show," he said.

The allegations against Biden hinge on an unclassified FBI FD-1023 form that details informants' claims about the then-vice president flexing his influence to extract payments from foreign entities.

Following a long struggle to obtain it, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released a lightly-redacted version of the form to the public last week.

"For the better part of a year, I've been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme," Grassley said in a statement. "While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers."