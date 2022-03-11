Biden Tells Dems They Can Keep Seats and Win More in Midterms

With the Democratic Party bracing for huge losses in November's midterm elections, President Joe Biden told Thursday night's meeting of the Democratic National Committee that the party is "going to keep the House and keep the Senate – and add seats" if it only musters the enthusiasm it had in 2020.

The president also took the opportunity to tout his response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, according to the Washington Examiner.

During his introduction of Biden, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said it was the committee's first in-person meeting in two years.

"We are back together because Democrats delivered," Harrison said, launching into a call and response with that catchphrase, mentioning everything from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to the nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

"Jaime just gave my speech," Biden joked, before he pretended to walk away from the podium.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies and Americans are feeling the effects of 40-year high inflation, Biden told the more than 400 meeting attendees that we are in the "strongest position we've been here in months," the Examiner reports.

Repeating the claim that soaring gas prices are "Putin's price hikes at the pump," Biden cast all the blame for skyrocketing consumer prices onto Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying his actions in Ukraine, and not Biden's own policies, were responsible.

Talking about domestic energy production, the president said the real obstacles standing in the way are the oil companies themselves and "the bankers on Wall Street," not regulations his administration has enacted.

Biden gave his remarks on the eve of the anniversary of the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan being signed into law.

Despite the head of the party's optimism, Democrats are bracing themselves for what's being forecast as an imminent thrashing by voters.

Democrats control the House by just five seats and, in the evenly split Senate, only Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote ensures that it remains in Democrat hands.

It is expected that the party that occupies the White House will lose congressional seats in the first midterm election. In 1994, Democrats lost more than 50 House seats under former President Bill Clinton and more than 60 in 2010 under former President Barack Obama.

In the generic congressional ballot, Republicans lead by 2.8 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics polling average, and Biden's job approval ratings haven't hit 50% since August.

In Virginia, where Biden had won by 10 points, the GOP swept the statewide offices last November, and the party also performed well in New Jersey, where it made headway in the legislature and was highly competitive in the governor's race.

"As long as Democrats push Biden's failed agenda, they can expect to keep losing," Republican National Committee spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said in a statement before the president spoke. "Democrats up and down the ballot are in lockstep with Biden and will be held accountable for his failures in November."