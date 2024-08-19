DNC Projects 'Weird' Message on Trump Tower in Chicago

The Democratic National Committee projected anti-Trump messages on the façade of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower on Sunday night ahead of the party’s convention in the Windy City.

A day before the convention kicked off, the messages accused former President Donald Trump and running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance of being "weird" and supporting Project 2025.

"As Democrats gather for the Democratic National Convention, we wanted to remind folks of the difference between the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance tickets," the committee wrote in a post on Instagram.

In a photo the committee shared in its post, Trump Tower could be seen with the words "Project 2025 HQ" projected onto its façade about 12 stories up from the illuminated "Trump" lettering that’s permanently affixed to the building.

English and Spanish versions of "Trump-Vance ‘Weird as Hell,’" as well as "Harris Walz Joy and Hope" and "Harris Walz Fighting for You" were also projected according to The Hill.

There was no immediate public response from the Trump camp to the Democratic National Committee’s Chicago caper on Truth Social or X as of Monday afternoon.

Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025 in recent months, claiming to know "nothing" about the controversial strategy plan for a future Republican president developed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. The plan aims to give more power to the executive branch of the federal government partly by making it easier to fire workers who do not support the president’s agenda.

Democrats have slammed Project 2025 because of its stated objectives of shutting down the Department of Education, restricting access to the abortion medication mifepristone and "unwinding" government attempts to halt climate change funding, among other policy positions.

As the DNC gears up to officially name Vice President Kamala Harris its presidential nominee, Trump will attempt to undercut the party’s activities in Chicago this week by crisscrossing the country to speak to voters in battleground states.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address on Monday night as the Democrat convention gets underway. Other speakers during the four-day long event will reportedly include first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.