DNC Speaker: Americans Don't Care About Carjackings, Migrant Crime

In a presentation on crime at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting, Insha Rahman, vice president for advocacy and partnerships at the progressive Vera Institute of Justice, told the crowd that Americans don't care much about carjackings or crime committed by illegal immigrants, Fox News reported.

"You want to talk about the crime issues voters care about," Rahman said as she shared results of polling conducted by the advocacy group's political arm.

"Where does [President Donald] Trump go?" she asked.

"Migrant crime, carjackings, the really lurid, awful stuff that is a crazy, crazy visual. Don't take the bait," she said.

"Most Americans are more worried about how we address mental health issues, visible homelessness, and the drivers behind the random incidents that scare all of us."

The Vera Institute ranked gun violence (36%) at the top of the list, followed by homelessness and public drug use (34%), muggings or assaults (34%), opioids and fentanyl abuse (31%), retail theft (29%), carjackings (29%), and migrant crime (28%).