Former Russian President Calls for Zelenskyy's Death

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now a top security official in the country, is calling for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be killed after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack in an attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left but the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his clique," Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post Wednesday, after Russia's claims of a drone attack on the Kremlin, The New York Post reported Thursday.

Medvedev further noted that having Zelenskyy alive is not necessary for Ukraine to offer an "unconditional surrender," because Adolf Hitler, "as we know, didn't sign [a surrender agreement] either."

"There will always be some replacement, like figurehead president Admiral Dönitz," he said, about the German admiral Karl Dönitz who became head of state for a brief period after Hitler was killed.

Russian embassy officials said no one was killed or injured in the alleged attack. A video that has been released shows a bright explosion over the Kremlin Senate Building, where Putin's residence is housed.

Russia said its military and state security services used "radar systems" to "disable" two drones on the Kremlin grounds "without causing any casualties or damage."

"The President has not suffered in this terrorist attack," the embassy said on Telegram. "His working schedule remains unchanged and follows its ordinary course."

The Kremlin said in a statement that it considers the alleged attack a "planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the president. Putin was not at the Kremlin at the time.

Zelenskyy says Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident, which has not been verified, as Ukraine wouldn't use critical weapons for such an attack on Moscow.

"We fight on our territory; we're defending our buildings and cities," he said. "We don't have enough weapons for this. For us, that is a deficit – we can't spend it. We didn't attack Putin. We leave it to [the United Nations] tribunal."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he could not validate the reports, and that he would "take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt. We'll see what the facts are."

Russia's claims come as Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive to reclaim seized territory. Wednesday, the White House announced it will send another $300 million in weapons ahead of Ukraine's push, including HIMARS rockets systems ammunition, 155mm howitzers and accompanying artillery, mortar rounds, anti-armor weapon systems, and trucks and trailers.

The United States has sent Ukraine more than $36.4 billion in total aid since Biden took office. Russia's invasion began in February 2022.