'Race, Ethnicity, Gender' Emphasized in Air Force Promotions

The Air Force's diversity office reportedly is focusing on "race, ethnicity and gender" when collecting data on airmen and Space Force guardians promoted to leadership positions.

The Daily Caller reported Tuesday the inaugural Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility newsletter outlines plans to crack down on racial and gender discrimination.

The February newsletter said the Air Force's Office of Diversity and Inclusion found racial disparities in leadership selection for airmen and guardians.

To close the gaps and "support an inclusive culture," the Air Force is "reporting status of officer promotions, civilian hiring, and force development data from a race, ethnicity and gender standpoint," the newsletter stated, the Daily Caller reported.

In a 2021 memo, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall directed the diversity office to "identify approaches to close the gaps between senior leaders' and [Air Force] members' (at all levels) understanding of barriers to service for female and underrepresented Airmen and Guardians (military and civilian)," the newsletter states.

The Air Force's diversity organization pointed to five "gaps" after reviewing efforts to make the force more equitable.

"Not all leaders are aware of or agree that there are disparities based on race/ethnicity in the Department of the Air Force," the newsletter stated.

According to the Daily Caller, the Air Force's internal watchdog identified "root causes" contributing to lower promotion rates among Black enlisted and officer personnel.

And though Black male officers were represented in line — or even in excess — of their peers in wing commander positions and officer developmental opportunities, Black female officers were underrepresented, one review found.

"A key part of our 'One Team, One Fight' mantra is about ensuring our Airmen, Guardians, and Department of the Air Force civilians serve in an inclusive environment where they can achieve their full potential," Kendall said after racial disparity reports in 2021, the Daily Caller reported.

"This is a top priority for me and leaders across the Air and Space Forces."