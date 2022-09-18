×
Tags: disney world | cost | inflation | family | poll | park

68 Percent of Disney World Fans Say Park 'Lost Its Magic' Due to Costs

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 18 September 2022 10:19 AM EDT

Even the most loyal Disney World fans told a new poll the park that calls itself "the Happiest Place on Earth" has "lost its magic" due to exploding costs at the gate.

In surveying 1,927 "self-described Disney World enthusiasts," 92.6% say the cost of a Disney World vacation is out of reach for an average family and 68.3% say the cost increases make it seem the park has lost its magic, WFLA Fox-8 reported.

A standard one-park, one-day ticket Friday to Disney World cost $134, but it actually costs more on busier dates. The Disney World tickets through October are between $139-$154, according to the park's official website.

Amid inflation, Disney World has jacked up prices, too, and nearly 50% of Disney World's most loyal fans said they have had to postpone a recent vacation due to increasing costs.

And, according to a study by Koala, the single-day Disney World ticket might rise to $253.20 in just nine years, considering the average ticket price inflates 7.4% each year, Fox 8 reported.

When Disney World opened in 1971, it cost just $3.50 to visit the park – which would be equal to $22.61 when adjusting for inflation.

And, the visit to Disney is not just the cost of the ticket to get in. There are 66.9% of loyal fans who say they do not feel they get the true Disney experience without buying ($15 per person) upgrades like Genie+ for "Lightning Lanes" to get on attractions with less long wait times. There are even further upcharges for skipping the line ahead of poorer visitors, according to the report.

