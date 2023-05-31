Conservatives Slam Disney For Woke Agendas on Young Girls

Disney has been harshly criticized by conservatives for pushing "woke" agendas to children after a video went viral showing a mustachioed male employee wearing a costume dress and makeup welcoming a young girl at a Disneyland boutique in Anaheim, the New York Post has reported.

The video shows the employee saying "my name is Nick, I am one of the Fairy Godmother's Apprentices. I'm here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day."

The boutique is designed for children between the ages of 3 and 12 to get "magical makeovers for royalty-in-training."

Dave Rubin, the host of "The Rubin Report," said that "what's particularly interesting about this is how intentional it is. This is a dude with a mustache in a dress. Not a 'trans' person. Think how many real girls want that job at Disney and they gave it to him for a reason," the New York Post reported.

Conservative writer Peachy Keenan added that "a man in drag is not only bizarre and inappropriate but it takes guests out of the 'show' — the illusion is broken. Nothing matters but the agenda and your 4-year-old is a pawn they are happy to mindflay."

Others have urged a boycott of Disney, with Blaze TV host Sara Gonzales encouraging her followers to "stop taking your family to Disney," according to the Daily Mail.

Last summer Disney announced it was replacing the "Fairy Godmother in Training" title in favor of "Fair Godmother's Apprentices" in an attempt to be more inclusive and gender-neutral, the New York Post reported.

"This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character," the corporation explained at the time.

Ironically, the video that has gone viral was posted by Kournti Farber, an influencer and mother of three who did not criticize the employee's dress, but instead thanked workers for giving her daughter an unforgettable experience at the boutique.