Lawsuit: Doctor Died After Eating at Disney Restaurant

The husband of a doctor who died soon after she ate at one of Disney’s restaurants in Florida has filed a lawsuit blaming negligent staffers who insisted that they were able to make allergen-free food after the doctor repeatedly made it clear that she had nut and dairy allergies, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Kanokporn Tangsuan, a doctor at the NYU Langone hospital in Manhattan, passed away suddenly after having dinner at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs on October 5.

Her husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, filed a lawsuit in the circuit court in Orange County, Florida, accusing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence, after a probe by the medical examiner into the incident revealed that Tangsuan died as a result of anaphylaxis due to “elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.”

Court papers claimed that Disney advertises and makes it clear to the public that food allergies and/or the accommodation of persons with food allergies are a “top priority” at its parks and resorts, according to the New York Post.

The suit alleged that Disney “failed to educate, train and/or instruct its employees” to “make sure food indicated as allergen free or requested to be made allergen free, was in fact free of allergens.”

Piccolo is demanding damages of more than $50,000 in accordance with the state's wrongful death act, in addition to mental pain and suffering, loss of income and funeral expenses.